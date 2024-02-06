Noto Quake Leaves Makers of Age-Old Fish Sauce at Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Noto, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan has left local makers of an age-old fish sauce at a loss, with the prospect of resuming production completely up in the air.

The "ishiru" sauce, recognized as a registered intangible folk-cultural property by the government in March 2023, has been passed down from generation to generation in the Oku-Noto area, or the northern point of the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The 7.6-magnitude quake left roads cut off and production facilities damaged in the town of Noto, one of the major ishiru-producing areas.

Ishiru is made by mixing seafood together with salt and leaving the mixture to naturally ferment for at least a year.

According to the town's chamber of commerce, ishiru has been made in the Oku-Noto area since the mid-Edo period, mixing in local specialties such as sardines, mackerel and squid. Oku-Noto is the only fish sauce-producing area in Japan that puts squid guts in, the organization said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]