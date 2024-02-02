Japan to Provide 8.4 B. Yen in Aid for Generative AI Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Friday it will provide 8.4 billion yen in aid for the domestic development of generative artificial intelligence.

The funds will be used to allow related companies and research institutes to use equipment, such as a supercomputer used by Google LLC for AI development, virtually for free.

Supercomputers are essential for AI development, but intensifying competition to develop AI is driving up usage fees.

The new aid will cover seven entities, including the University of Tokyo and Sakana AI, a Tokyo-based AI development company founded by researchers who worked for Google. They will work to promote the development of a basic model for generative AI.

The ministry will consider inviting additional applications for the aid.

