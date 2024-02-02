Kishida Reluctant to Ban Corporate Political Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday voiced his reluctance to ban political donations by companies and organizations, as proposed by opposition parties including the Japanese Communist Party.

At a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on the day, JCP leader Tomoko Tamura argued, "Donations by companies, which do not have the right to vote, infringe on people's suffrage."

In response, Kishida said that her argument was "a leap in logic," adding, "I don't think it's inappropriate in itself for political parties to receive (corporate donations)."

A blanket ban on donations from companies and organizations is also backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

But Kishida stressed that "there has never been and will ever be" any distortion in policymaking as a result of political donations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]