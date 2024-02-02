Death Sentence Becomes Final for “Specified Juvenile”

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The death sentence for a 21-year-old man in the October 2021 murder and arson case in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, has become final after he dropped an appeal against the sentence by Friday, informed sources said.

The man, Yuki Endo, was a so-called specified juvenile aged 19 at the time of the incident. He was the first whose real name was released after public prosecutors indicted him as a specified juvenile under the country’s revised juvenile law, and also the first specified juvenile to be sentenced to death.

The death sentence was handed down by Kofu District Court on Jan. 18. Although Endo had indicated during his trial that he would not appeal a court decision, his defense lawyer filed an appeal with Tokyo High Court on Thursday.

According to the ruling and other sources, Endo stabbed to death a corporate employee, then 55, and his wife, then 50, at their home in Kofu in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2021. He also assaulted their second daughter and set fire to burn down the house.

In handing down the death sentence, the district court acknowledged his ability to take criminal responsibility, and noted that it could not help but say that he had little chance of rehabilitation.

