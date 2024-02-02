Rights Group Finds Possible Forced Labor in Automakers' Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Global automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., may be using aluminum made by Uighur forced labor in their supply chains, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Thursday.

Most global automakers "have done too little to map their aluminum supply chains and identify links to forced labor" in China's Xinjiang region, the international rights group said.

"Car companies have a responsibility...to identify, prevent, and mitigate the presence of forced labor and other human rights abuses in their supply chains," Human Rights Watch said.

Toyota said it values respect for humanity in its corporate activities, based on guidelines for action that require it to respect human rights as a global company.

The Chinese government denies allegations of forced labor in the region and rejects the condemnation of the international community.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]