LDP Begins Questioning Member Lawmakers in Money Scandal

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday began questioning member lawmakers who failed to declare some money in political fund reports in a high-profile money scandal involving LDP factions.

About 90 lawmakers will be questioned, most of whom belonged to the faction once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe or the faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai. Both factions have seen their officials indicted in the scandal.

The LDP is also planning to conduct a questionnaire survey of all party members, and based on the results, it would consider punishment under party rules.

The party "will strive to grasp the actual situation of the reporting failures," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, on Friday. "After that, we will consider how to deal with political responsibility," he added.

The questioning will be carried out by a six-member team led by LDP General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama. The other members are party Policy Research Council chair Kisaburo Tokai, Election Strategy Committee chair Yuko Obuchi, Executive Acting Secretary-General Hiroshi Kajiyama, Masaji Matsuyama, secretary-general for the LDP in the Upper House, and Takamaro Fukuoka, chair of the LDP Policy Board in the Upper House.

