LDP's Aso Withdraws "Old Lady" Remark on Foreign Min. Kamikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Friday withdrew his recent remarks about Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's age and appearance, including calling her "Oba-san," or an old lady.

Aso said in a statement released by his office that while the remarks were intended to highlight Kamikawa's achievements, some of them were undeniably inappropriate. "I take the points raised by various people seriously and will retract my remarks," he said.

In a speech late last week, Aso said Kamikawa is "not particularly beautiful" and made other comments that drew criticism from opposition parties.

At a parliamentary meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "One should refrain from commenting on other people's age or appearance and making them feel uncomfortable."

During the meeting, an opposition lawmaker asked Kamikawa why she did not protest Aso's remarks, and Kamikawa replied, "There are many different opinions and ways of thinking in this world... I will focus on making steady efforts, like (former U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees) Sadako Ogata did."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]