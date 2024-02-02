JAL Enjoys 5-Fold Increase in April-Dec. Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines, or JAL, said Friday that its consolidated net profit in April-December jumped 5.3-fold from a year earlier to 85.8 billion yen, reflecting a recovery in passenger numbers on both international and domestic flights after Japan lifted all pandemic-related border control measures and activity restrictions by May 2023.

Domestic rival ANA Holdings Inc. earlier this week also reported a higher net profit than in the same period of 2019, highlighting the earnings recovery of Japan’s two largest airlines from the COVID-19 crisis.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, JAL’s revenue rose 24.2 pct to 1,249.3 billion yen, the highest level since it returned to the stock market in 2012.

JAL achieved the higher profit, partly thanks to a stronger-than-expected yen and falling fuel costs, which helped it cut costs.

Compared with levels in April-December 2019, the number of JAL passengers recovered to nearly 70 pct on international flights and some 90 pct on domestic flights.

