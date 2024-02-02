Japan, Italy Leaders to Meet on Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a meeting on Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who will visit Japan from Sunday.

As Italy holds the Group of Seven presidency this year, Kishida is expected to brief Meloni on the results of Japan’s presidency in 2023.

The two are seen affirming cooperation for a G-7 summit to be held in Italy’s Puglia region in June.

They are also likely to discuss the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet among their countries and Britain.

Meanwhile, Kishida will meet with Kenyan President William Ruto on Feb. 8, and their governments are slated to sign a document on strengthening defense cooperation.

