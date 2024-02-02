Japan to Host Pacific Island Leaders in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will host leaders from 18 Pacific island nations and regions for a summit meeting in Tokyo July 16-18.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Pacific island leaders will discuss ways to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and the fight against climate change.

"Cooperation with island nations and regions is progressing in many areas including maritime," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. "We want to show specifically how we can cooperate over common challenges including climate change."

The Pacific islands summit has been held every three years since 1997. It is the first in-person meeting in six years, as the 2021 event was held online.

Kishida plans to pledge continued support for island countries over climate change and disaster prevention at the summit, as they are being severely impacted by rising sea levels.

