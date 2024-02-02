Sumitomo Chemical Projects Record Net Loss for FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Chemical Co. said Friday that it now expects to suffer a record group net loss of 245 billion yen in fiscal 2023, against a net profit of 6.9 billion yen in the previous year.

The latest loss projection is much larger than the previously estimated 95 billion yen. The company also widened its operating loss forecast to 285 billion yen from 125 billion yen.

"We are in one of the biggest crises since the company was founded," Sumitomo Chemical President Keiichi Iwata told a press conference. "We are taking this very seriously and need to achieve a V-shaped earnings recovery as soon as possible."

The main reason for the downward revisions is the poor performance of Sumitomo Pharma Co., which saw sales of latuda, an antipsychotic drug, slump after the period of exclusive sales in the United States ended.

The subsidiary is bracing for an annual net loss of 141 billion yen, also due to poor prospects for other products, such as a drug to treat prostate cancer.

