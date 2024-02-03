Japan Demands Immediate Removal of Chinese Buoys in Japan EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday demanded that China immediately remove buoys it has installed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea.

Hiroyuki Namazu, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, made the demand at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The Japanese side also sought an explanation for a newly found buoy with the word meaning China on it.

In Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson told a press briefing the same day that the new buoy was originally placed near the mouth of the Yangtze River in China, but has drifted into Japan's EEZ due to a technical problem.

The Japanese and Chinese governments are in contact to handle the matter, the spokesperson added.

