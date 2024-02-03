Children Show Stress Reactions after Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The recent Noto Peninsula earthquake has had serious psychological impacts on children, such as regressive behavior and other stress reactions, according to an international nonprofit group.

"If the problems are not dealt with swiftly, they will become mental scars," Fumiko Takahashi of the group, World Vision Japan, warned.

Tokyo-based World Vision Japan and Sanno elementary school in the city of Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, held an event on Jan. 21, three weeks after the earthquake, to cheer up children, who enjoyed activities such as making crafts and exercising.

One of the parents at the event, Chie Nakashima, said that her daughter in the first grade of elementary school has changed after experiencing the Jan. 1 quake, which mainly struck the peninsula in the prefecture. "At home, she goes pale at the slightest things and wakes up after even a slight tremor," Nakashima said.

According to Takahashi, children's stress reactions include regressions, bedwetting, pretend play recreating earthquake situations and refusal to leave their parents. She said that she has confirmed such reactions at evacuation centers that she visited.

