Clinic in Quake-Stricken City Helping Women

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--An internal medicine clinic in a city hit hard by the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake in central Japan has opened "a place for rest" for women who were affected by the disaster.

The resting place, set up on the second floor of Negami Mirai Clinic in the Ishikawa Prefecture city of Nanao on Jan. 10, has such equipment as desks for studying and sofas. About 10 people, including children, visit the place a day to exchange information and talk to each other over issues facing them.

"I want to offer a place where people can take a break during evacuation," Masako Negami, the 57-year-old head of the clinic, said.

Coffee and confectionery as well as relief goods such as foods, supplements, sanitary items and underwear are offered at the place.

"Some items are difficult for women to pick up at evacuation centers, where people they don't know are also staying," Negami said. She also provides information useful for women through the Line messaging app.

