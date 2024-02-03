Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--U.S. pop singer Taylor Swift can make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 after performing in Tokyo through the day before, the Japanese Embassy in Washington said in a statement Friday, reassuring her fans.

U.S. fans have been speculating whether Swift, who will be performing in Japan for the first time in about five years, can arrive back in Las Vegas in time for the National Football League championship game between Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play.

Citing "the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference (between Japan and Las Vegas)," the embassy said in the statement that "it can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her (Feb. 10) concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins." The statement was peppered with references to her songs.

"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the Japanese embassy also said.

The pop singer, who has frequently attended the Chiefs' games, is scheduled to perform for four nights in a row through Feb. 10 at Tokyo Dome as part of the tour.

