Products from Quake-Hit Hokuriku Popular at Dept. Stores

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Events at Japanese department stores to sell products from the country's Hokuriku central region, hit hard by the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake, are attracting a flurry of shoppers.

Many people are visiting the events to support reconstruction, as part of the sales revenue will be delivered to areas affected by the 7.6-magnitude temblor, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

Keio Department Store Co.'s outlet in Tokyo's Shinjuku district held a sales event for products from Ishikawa and Fukui prefectures, both in Hokuriku, for six days through last Monday.

The event was planned last year to celebrate the opening of a new section on the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line, slated for March this year. Four business operators from the Noto region in Ishikawa, including a shop selling famous "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware, canceled their participation in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Still, the number of visitors was "more than expected," a public relations official at Keio Department Store said.

