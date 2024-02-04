U.S. Startup to Begin CO2 Recovery in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Denver, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--U.S. startup Global Thermostat is teaming up with Japanese companies to begin carbon dioxide recovery to help promote decarbonization in Japan.

The Colorado-based company, established in 2010, develops a technology called direct air capture, or DAC, to extract CO2 from the atmosphere.

At first, Global Thermostat will conduct demonstration tests with Tokyo Gas Co., which invests in the U.S. company. When city gas is produced from CO2 and hydrogen, the amount of emissions during combustion is effectively regarded as zero.

Global Thermostat also aims to collaborate with other Japanese firms that use CO2, including those making concrete, synthetic fuels and carbonated drinks, and growing agricultural goods in greenhouses.

It is already in talks with several companies, such as manufacturers and trading houses, in the hope of launching demonstration tests and business in and outside Japan.

