Test Ride Event Held on New Hokuriku Shinkansen Section

Tsuruga, Fukui Pref., Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, held a test ride event Saturday on a newly built section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line.

Members of the general public who were selected by a lottery rode a 12-car W7 series train on the roughly 125-kilometer section between Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan and Tsuruga Station in the neighboring prefecture of Fukui.

The new section is set to open on March 16. The test ride event runs through Sunday, with a total of 2,000 participants selected randomly from about 150,000 applicants.

"The scenery is beautiful, and I'm really looking forward to the section's opening," Megumi Usui, 29, a participant from the city of Saitama, near Tokyo, who boarded from Kanazawa, said.

"I want to use the (Hokuriku) Shinkansen for my business trips to Tokyo," Hidenobu Hiraoka, a 23-year-old participant from the city of Tsuruga, said.

