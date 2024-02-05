Quake-Hit Oyster Farmer Resumes Shipment with Hope

Newsfrom Japan

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--An oyster farmer in central Japan's Noto Peninsula is scrambling to meet a flurry of orders from people wishing to support the region hit hard by a massive earthquake on New Year's Day.

The best season for oysters is from winter to spring. But Yoshimi Saito, 42, saw shipments from his oyster farm in Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, decrease sharply due to the quake.

His oysters fortunately avoided damage and they could be shipped at any time. But he had not been able to wash oysters due to water supply disruptions, while delivery companies were suspending operations.

Saito then purchased equipment that can wash oysters with seawater. He also decided to bring his oysters to neighboring Nanao, where delivery companies were operating, allowing him to ship some 120 kilograms of oysters with shells in late January.

Still, there is a long way to go until he can ship his oysters stably. He is still unable to ship oysters without shells. As road conditions are bad, it takes twice as long to get from Anamizu to Nanao as it had before the quake.

