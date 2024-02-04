LDP Lawmakers May Attend Political Ethics Panel over Fund Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Sunday that he will consider a plan for LDP lawmakers involved in a high-profile slush funds scandal to appear before a parliamentary council on political ethics.

"I will work to have (LDP lawmakers involved in the scandal) attend a meeting of the political ethics council," Yasukazu Hamada, the LDP's parliamentary affairs chief, said on television.

In response to opposition parties' demand that lawmakers involved in the issue fulfill their accountability, Hamada said: "It's natural for lawmakers concerned to give explanations as their responsibilities. I think that we cannot gain the understanding of the public unless we make it clear."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]