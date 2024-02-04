CDP Chief Resolved to Take Power in Next Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Sunday vowed to take over the reins of government in the next general election by ousting the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp.

"Let's definitely realize a change of government in the next election" for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Izumi said at his party's regular convention, held at a hotel in Tokyo.

Izumi underlined the need for opposition parties to cooperate to create a non-LDP government, proposing a "mission-oriented cabinet" for realizing political reform and other policy goals shared by opposition parties.

Referring to a high-profile political fund scandal shaking the LDP, Izumi said that he is determined to drive the LDP out of state power.

The CDP will field more than 200 candidates in the next Lower House election, he said, adding, "I will continue efforts to have our party win a majority of the Lower House seats on its own."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]