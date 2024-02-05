LDP-Backed Incumbent Loses Mayoral Election in Gunma

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--An independent candidate won Sunday’s mayoral election in the city of Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, defeating incumbent Ryu Yamamoto, 64, who was supported by Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

Akira Ogawa, 41, a former member of the Gunma prefectural assembly, became the first female mayor of the eastern Japan city.

Ogawa belonged to an opposition group when she was a member of the prefectural assembly, but she ran as an independent in the mayoral race, supported only by a local labor group.

“This is a victory of the citizens,” Ogawa said before her supporters. “Their wish to change the city allowed me to step forward for new politics.”

Meanwhile, Yamamoto told reporters that there was no connection between his election loss and a high-profile money scandal involving the LDP. “It was (due to) my inadequacy,” he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]