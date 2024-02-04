Yoko Abe, Known as "God Mother" of Political World, Dies at 95

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yoko Abe, mother of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and dubbed "God Mother" of the political world, died on Sunday. She was 95.

Yoko was born in Tokyo in June 1928 as the first daughter of former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.

In 1951, she married then Mainichi Shimbun reporter Shintaro Abe, who later became a lawmaker of the House of Representatives and then served as foreign minister.

She had three children, including second son Shinzo.

After the death of Shintaro, Yoko supported political activities of Shinzo, who inherited his father's Lower House constituency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]