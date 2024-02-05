Matsui Wins 1st Term as Kyoto Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koji Matsui won Sunday’s mayoral election in Kyoto, defeating his four rival candidates.

Matsui, 63, secured his first four-year term as mayor of the major city in western Japan.

While running in the election as an independent, Matsui received support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, an opposition party.

Matsui garnered 177,454 votes, against 161,203 votes for runner-up Kazuhito Fukuyama, a 62-year-old lawyer. Fukuyama ran as an independent and was backed by the Japanese Communist Party.

During his campaigning, Matsui highlighted his achievements as deputy chief cabinet secretary under the government led by the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

