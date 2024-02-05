LDP Presents List of Members Involved in Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday presented opposition parties with a provisional list of member lawmakers who have failed to report some income appropriately in their political funds statements.

The list includes five key lawmakers in the LDP faction once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

The list covers incumbent lawmakers who belong to the Abe and Nikai factions. It contains the names of lawmakers and their political groups that received slush funds from the factions in the three years through 2022 and the amount of such money.

According to the list, the number of Abe faction members who received such funds stood at 67 in 2020, 57 in 2021 and 56 in 2022. The number came to five each year for the Nikai faction.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties had demanded the LDP present a list of member lawmakers who have received slush funds from factions before the start on Monday morning of a parliamentary meeting.

