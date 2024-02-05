Tokyo Warned of Snow from Mon. Afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency and the transport ministry are calling for caution over transportation disruptions as snow is forecast to hit Tokyo's densely-populated 23 wards and other parts of the Kanto region from Monday afternoon.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled 47 flights and 30 flights at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, respectively.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, suspended some services on the Chuo Line. Some sections of the Metropolitan Expressway, Chuo Expressway, Shin-Tomei Expressway and Tomei Expressway were closed.

"People are advised to go home (from work or school) as early as possible," Kenichi Kinebuchi of the meteorological agency told a press conference.

On Monday morning, a low-pressure system brought rain to many areas in eastern and western Japan and snow to mountainous areas in the Kanto region.

