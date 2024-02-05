Japan Denies Breach of Foreign Ministry's Classified Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's top spokesman said Monday that no breach of classified information held by the Foreign Ministry has been confirmed.

The remark by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi followed a media report that a system used by the ministry to communicate defense secrets had come under a cyberattack from China.

"Given the nature of information security, we decline to comment (on the report)," Hayashi told a press conference.

