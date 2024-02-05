LDP Presents List of 82 Members Involved in Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday presented to opposition parties a list of 82 member lawmakers who have failed to report income appropriately in their political funds statements.

The list includes five key lawmakers in the LDP faction once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

Of those named in the list, 76 belong to the Abe faction and six to the Nikai faction. The 82 were those who or whose political groups received kickbacks from their factions in the three years through 2022.

The list also contains the names of the political groups, along with the amounts of kickbacks, of 16 former lawmakers--15 former Abe faction members and one former Nikai faction member.

The names of the 16 people were not given because they are no longer lawmakers. They are known to include the late former House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, who was a member of the Abe faction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]