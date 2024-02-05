Questionnaire Survey of All LDP Lawmakers Begins over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party on Monday began a questionnaire survey of all its lawmakers over a high-profile political funds scandal rocking the ruling party.

The LDP plans to explain to opposition parties at an early date the results of the survey and of interviews with about 90 members from party factions mired in the scandal.

The questionnaire survey was demanded by the opposition camp. The LDP sent survey forms to all LDP lawmakers, including those who do not belong to party factions.

The survey asks them whether there was unreported income from faction-hosted fundraising parties, and if so, to specify how much was unreported over the past five years. The party will collect their responses on Thursday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]