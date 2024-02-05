Toyota to Extend Output Suspension at 4 Plants until Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will keep halting operations of six production lines at four group vehicle plants in Japan until Saturday, company officials said Monday.

Toyota will make a decision Thursday on next week’s operations there, the officials said.

In the wake of the revelation of Toyota Industries Corp.'s engine performance data falsification to obtain type approval, the leading automaker has stopped output of models equipped with affected engines at the four plants.

The four are Toyota Auto Body Co.'s Fujimatsu and Yoshiwara plants in Aichi Prefecture and Inabe plant in Mie Prefecture, and Gifu Auto Body Co.'s main plant in Gifu Prefecture.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]