Kishida Ready to Revise Political Funds Law during Current Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Monday that he is ready to revise the country's political funds control law during the current ordinary session of the Diet, following a high-profile money scandal rocking his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"We will work to realize law revisions, including a revision of the political funds control law, during the current Diet session," Kishida told the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

On the LDP's interim report on political reform, Kishida said, "The greatest responsibility is to implement it."

Meanwhile, the prime minister suggested that careful discussions are needed to introduce a guilt-by-association system to hold lawmakers responsible for law violations by their accounting officials.

To establish a stricter responsibility system, Kishida said, "It's very important to consider common rules for political groups."

