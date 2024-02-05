Japan to Work with Italy for Successful G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on Monday affirmed cooperation for the success of the Group of Seven summit to be held in Italy in June.

Meloni, who met with Kishida in Tokyo, later said in a joint press announcement that major issues to be discussed at the G-7 summit will include maintaining international order in light of the situation in Ukraine, as well as artificial intelligence.

Kishida and Meloni welcomed progress in the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet among Japan, Italy and Britain.

Given that an Italian carrier strike group is scheduled to make its first port call in Japan this year, the two leaders agreed to deepen security cooperation.

Kishida said in the press announcement that he wants to work for world peace and stability together with Italy, calling the European country a strategic partner of Japan.

