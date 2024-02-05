Ex-Asahi Breweries Pres. Fukuchi Dies at 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Shigeo Fukuchi, former president of Japan's Asahi Breweries Ltd., currently Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., died of brain hemorrhage at a Tokyo hospital Jan. 29. He was 89.

Fukuchi also assumed presidency of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, in 2008, becoming the first person from outside the public broadcaster to hold the position in 19 years. He worked to regain public trust in NHK, which was rocked by an insider trading scandal involving employees.

Born in the city of Kitakyushu, southwestern Japan, Fukuchi joined Asahi Breweries in 1957. He became the company's president in January 1999.

Under Fukuchi, the company launched its first "happoshu" quasi-beer product, "honnama," in 2001, when it became the industry leader in terms of market share for the first time in 48 years.

Also in 2001, Asahi Breweries made Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. a wholly owned subsidiary as part of Fukuchi's drive to make the group a comprehensive alcoholic beverage maker. He stepped down as chairman in 2006.

