5 Major Japan Bank Groups Log Record April-Dec. Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Five major Japanese banking groups’ combined net profits in April-December 2023 grew 50.7 pct from a year before to 2,896.4 billion yen, hitting their first record high in nine years.

The result reflected robust funding demand in Japan and abroad as well as an improvement in profit margins on loans due to higher interest rates, according to their latest earnings reports released by Monday.

Of the five, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. reported profit increases for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. They had incurred substantial losses on sales of foreign bonds a year before amid higher interest rates overseas.

Mitsubishi UFJ’s net profit hit a record high of 1,297.9 billion yen, up 3.8 times. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial scored an all-time high of 792.8 billion yen, up 3.5 pct, while Mizuho Financial posted an 18.2 pct rise to 642.3 billion yen, already topping its full-year projection.

Meanwhile, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. saw its net profit plunge 66.2 pct to 49.2 billion yen owing to losses on investment trust fund sales. Resona Holdings Inc. posted a 7.8 pct drop to 114.1 billion yen after enjoying major gains on the reversal of loan-loss allowances a year before.

