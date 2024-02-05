Snow Hits Tokyo, Many Other Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A low-pressure system traveled east along the southern coast of Japan's Honshu main island Monday, causing snow in many areas including Tokyo's densely-populated 23 special wards.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy snow warning for the 23 wards and most of the Kanto-Koshin region including the Japanese capital, calling for caution over transportation disruptions, frozen roads and avalanches until Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow fell in and near the mountainous areas in the Kanto-Koshin eastern to central Japan region, Gifu and Shizuoka prefectures in central Japan and Fukushima Prefecture in the country's northeast.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled 67 flights and 37 flights, respectively, mainly at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, suspended some express trains on the Chuo Line, while Shinkansen bullet trains were delayed on the Tokaido Shinkansen line of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai.

