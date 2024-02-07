Larger Food Products Offered to Lure Consumers amid Inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--As consumers tighten their purse strings amid inflation, convenience stores and supermarkets in Japan are trying to lure them by increasing the sizes of food products, such as "onigiri" rice balls, bread and yogurt, while keeping prices unchanged.

"Because of their appearance, (larger food products) can provide excitement and fun that simple price cuts cannot," said an official at convenience store operator Lawson Inc.

On Monday, Lawson announced a campaign to increase the amount of product ingredients by about 50 pct. The campaign, which will run until Feb. 26, covers a total of 19 products, including onigiri, sandwiches, "bento" boxed meals and sweets. One of the products is a roll cake topped with a mountain of fresh cream, priced at 205 yen.

Retail giant Aeon Co. launched a similar campaign on Jan. 24 for some of its private-label products at about 10,000 general merchandise and other stores. The volume of a low-fat yogurt product priced at 300 yen is 40 grams larger than usual at 415 grams.

The campaign is possible because "ingredient prices are now stable," said an Aeon official. Under the campaign, sales have been brisk, and some products have already run out.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]