U.S. CDC Opens East Asia Office in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened its East Asia and Pacific regional office in Tokyo on Monday.

Through the office, the CDC aims to enhance its capacity to deal with infectious diseases such as COVID-19 by speeding up data exchanges with the region and strengthening cooperation in personnel training.

The CDC's sixth regional office in the world covers East Asia, Oceania and Pacific Island nations. The CDC has a separate office for China.

In the opening ceremony, CDC Director Mandy Cohen said Japan was a leader in the global fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said that the new office will serve as an early warning system for infectious diseases.

