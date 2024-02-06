Toyota Raises Full-Year Profit Forecasts to Record Levels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Tuesday raised its profit forecasts to record levels for the year ending next month amid a continued vehicle production recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the yen's weakness.

The Japanese automaker boosted its consolidated net profit projection to 4.5 trillion yen from 3.95 trillion yen, expecting the profit to exceed 4 trillion for the first time.

It raised its operating profit estimate to 4.9 trillion yen from 4.5 trillion yen, and its revenue forecast to a record 43.5 trillion yen from 43 trillion yen.

But the company lowered its group global vehicle sales estimate to 11.23 million units from 11.38 million units. The downward revision reflected lower vehicle and parts output by units Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Industries Corp., following a series of safety certification scandals involving the group firms.

If the issue of safety certification scandals is prolonged, it could impact Toyota's earnings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]