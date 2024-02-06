Japan Govt Wants Foreigners to Help Rural Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry will provide financial support to local governments that actively recruit foreign nationals to take part in projects aimed at promoting economic development in underpopulated rural areas, it was learned Tuesday.

As many local governments are eager to boost inbound tourism and facilitate the coexistence of multiple cultures, they are keen to pick the brains of foreign nationals, believing that their ideas and insights will be useful.

The central government will encourage non-Japanese nationals to move to the countryside to take part in rural revitalization projects by supporting them to settle in the area so that they can engage in various activities smoothly.

Under the new support program from fiscal 2024, which starts on April 1, the central government will adopt special local allocation tax measures to cover part of the costs paid by prefectural governments to implement events and activities related to rural development projects.

Specifically, it will provide up to 2 million yen for local governments' efforts toward recruiting foreign project members and up to 1 million yen for supporting them after their recruitment.

