Schools Reopen in Quake-Hit Ishikawa

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--All seven municipal elementary and junior high schools in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, reopened on Tuesday, following a closure due to a magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year's Day.

The schools--six elementary schools and one junior high school--resumed their classes by using vacant classrooms at Wajima Senior High School, which accepts 164 students from them.

Classes have restarted at all public elementary and junior high schools in Ishikawa, according to the prefectural board of education. Senior high schools and special needs schools have already reopened.

The seven schools had been looking for places to reopen classes as the safety of their buildings has not been secured due to the quake, or their classrooms were used as evacuation centers. Evacuees at the high school were asked to move from classrooms to the gymnasium.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Yuito Tanimoto, a 9-year-old third grader at Oya Elementary School. His mother, Satomi, said she hopes that her son will be able to make new friends because some of his friends have evacuated to other places.

