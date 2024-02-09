Missing Cat Reunited with Owner over 1 Month after Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--"Kotaro, you're alive!" A male cat was found safe and reunited with his owner more than a month after he went missing in the Jan. 1 major earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

"I thought I'd never see him again. I can't believe it," said the cat's owner, Eriko Matsuda, a 44-year-old public worker in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa.

Matsuda had raised Kotaro lovingly since the day she took him in, just after she married. He had been abandoned several months after his birth.

During the New Year holiday, 11-year-old Kotaro was staying with Matsuda and her family at her parents' home in the city of Suzu in Ishikawa.

On New Year's Day, Matsuda and her family were visiting Mitsukejima, an island in Suzu and a major sightseeing spot, leaving Kotaro at home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]