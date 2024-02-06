Japan to Give More Aid to Kioxia-WD Advanced Chip Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry said Tuesday it will provide up to 150 billion yen in fresh aid for joint state-of-the-art flash memory production at two plants in the country by major Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Corp. and U.S. peer Western Digital Corp.

The total amount of the ministry’s aid for the two factories will reach a maximum of about 240 billion yen.

Kioxia and Western Digital will invest about 720 billion yen to manufacture advanced flash memory chips. Demand is expected to grow for such chips, used in products such as automobiles and for data centers.

The ministry’s decision comes as the Japanese government aims to secure stable chip supplies at home as state-of-the-art semiconductors are becoming increasingly important for economic security.

The new aid will support flash memory production at the plants in the city of Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, and the city of Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Specifically, it will cover one-third of some 450 billion yen in the chipmakers’ investment for producing advanced 3D flash memories, whose shipments from the two factories are expected to start in September 2025 at the earliest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]