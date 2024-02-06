Daihatsu's Tanto Plunges in Japan Car Sales Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co.'s mainstay Tanto minivehicle dived from the previous month's third to 23rd in the new auto sales rankings in Japan in January, industry data showed Tuesday.

The 660 cc model's sales plunged 66.2 pct from a year earlier to 4,849 units after Daihatsu suspended domestic production of all models in December in the wake of the revelation of fraudulent safety tests.

The data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association also showed that Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle ranked first for the sixth straight month with sales of 17,446 units, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.'s Corolla sedan and Yaris subcompact.

