2.44 M. Tons of Waste Seen Generated from Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Waste from the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1 is estimated to reach 2.44 million tons in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, the prefectural government said Tuesday.

The volume of disaster waste, including waste from the demolition of buildings, is equivalent to that of ordinary waste generated in the prefecture over seven years.

Ishikawa hopes to transport the waste out of the prefecture, including on ships, and process it by the end of March 2026.

The estimate is close to the 3.11 million tons of waste that was produced by the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake in southwestern Japan.

The prefectural government said that the estimate uses a calculation method by the Environment Ministry and assumes that around 22,000 of the roughly 50,000 buildings destroyed or severely damaged by the magnitude-7.6 quake would be demolished.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]