Ruling Bloc Accord on Fighter Exports by End of Feb. Uncertain

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Uncertainty is growing over whether the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, can reach a conclusion by the end of February on the export to a third country of defense equipment jointly developed by Japan and other countries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, has called for working-level talks between his party and Komeito to reach a conclusion on the issue within this month, before Japan, Britain and Italy begin full-fledged talks next month on details of their joint development of a next-generation fighter jet.

However, Komeito remains cautious on the issue, and some in the LDP are urging the prime minister to step in to break the deadlock.

At a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday, Kishida reiterated the deadline at the end of February for concluding the talks within the ruling bloc.

"It's a matter of national interest," Kishida told the same committee on Tuesday. "I'll carefully explain the importance of the joint development."

