Education Min. Admits Support from Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese education minister Masahito Moriyama largely admitted Tuesday that he received a letter of recommendation in connection with an election from an organization linked to the controversial religious group Unification Church.

"It's not a fact that I sought support" over the 2021 House of Representatives election, he said, however, at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Although opposition forces called for the dismissal of Moriyama, who has jurisdiction over religious corporations, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declined to remove him from his post.

In its Tuesday morning edition, the major daily Asahi Shimbun ran a story about the suspected election support with a picture of Moriyama holding a letter of recommendation from a Unification Church-related organization.

"If there is such a picture, I think I received a letter of recommendation," Moriyama told the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]