Japan Team Planning Pig Kidney Transplant into Fetus

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team is planning a clinical study to transplant a pig kidney into a fetus with a severe kidney disease, it was learned Tuesday.

The team aims to file the plan with a government committee as early as this year, hoping that the transplanted kidney will help buy time until dialysis becomes possible after delivery.

If realized, it will be Japan’s first case of animal-to-human transplantation, or xenotransplantation, of an organ.

The team includes members from the Jikei University School of Medicine and the National Center for Child Health and Development.

Takashi Yokoo, professor at the university, said that the clinical study will cover a fetus with Potter syndrome, which makes an unborn baby unable to produce a sufficient amount of urine.

