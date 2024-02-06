Toyota Becomes 1st Japan Firm with Market Cap above 50 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s market capitalization rose to 51,147.4 billion yen on a closing basis on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Tuesday, making it the first Japanese company to exceed 50 trillion yen.

The milestone came after Toyota's market capitalization reached 48,798.1 billion yen on Jan. 23, the highest ever among Japanese companies, surpassing the previous record set by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. in 1987, during Japan's asset price bubble.

On Tuesday, the automaker's stock price finished almost 5 pct higher than the day before at 3,135 yen. It attracted buying after revising up its group earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending in March, although its shipments have been affected by safety testing scandals at group companies Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Industries Corp.

