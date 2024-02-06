TSMC to Begin Building 2nd Kumamoto Plant This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Tuesday that it will begin construction of a second semiconductor plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, within this year.

The plant is expected to begin operations by the end of 2027. The project will receive investments from Toyota Motor Corp., as well as from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. and automotive parts maker Denso Corp.

The Taiwanese contract chipmaker's first Japanese chip plant in the Kumamoto town of Kikuyo, a joint project with Sony Group Corp. and Denso, will hold its opening ceremony Feb. 24 this year.

TSMC said that overall investments in the two Kumamoto plants are expected to exceed 20 billion dollars, backed by "strong support from the Japanese government."

The two plants are slated to produce chips for automotive, high performance computing-related and other uses by using 6- to 40-nanometer process technologies. Their combined output capacity is expected to be more than 100,000 300-millimeter wafers per month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]