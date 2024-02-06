4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture for about two hours Tuesday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters near Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain around 4 p.m. and another two near Uotsurijima around the same time.

The four ships left Japanese waters by around 6 p.m.

The incident marked the first entry into Japanese waters by any Chinese official ship since Jan. 27 and the fourth and fifth intrusions this year.

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

